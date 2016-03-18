Microsoft apologizes for GDC party with skimpily-clad dancers

March 18 Microsoft Corp apologized for
hiring dancers dressed as skimpily-clad schoolgirls for its
Game Developer Conference (GDC) afterparty in San Francisco on
Thursday night, responding to media reports citing attendees'
pictures on Twitter and Instagram.
"It has come to my attention that at Xbox-hosted events at
GDC this past week, we represented Xbox and Microsoft in a way
that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values,"
Microsoft's head of Xbox Phil Spencer said in a statement. (bit.ly/1RpW21b)
"That was unequivocally wrong and will not be tolerated,"
Spencer said.
Photos purportedly from the party surfaced on Twitter and
Instagram, with many users expressing their anger at Microsoft's
actions.
"I like dancing, I like talking to devs. But not at this
#GDC16 party. Thanks for pushing me out of this party,
Microsoft," Tin Man Games editor Kamina Vincent tweeted. (bit.ly/21zQbpo)
Microsoft had hosted a "Women in Gaming" luncheon at the GDC
earlier that day. (bit.ly/1RrOW66)
Spencer added that the matter would be dealt with
internally.
Technology companies been facing intense scrutiny over
diversity and compensation equity issues.
Many big firms say there is a dearth of qualified women to
hire, but many critics say the firms are not doing enough to
attract and retain women.
