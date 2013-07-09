Microsoft reports hackings linked to report by Google researcher

| BOSTON, July 9
BOSTON, July 9 Microsoft Corp said
hackers have attacked some computers by exploiting a bug in
Windows first disclosed two months ago by a Google Inc
researcher, who came under fire at the time for publicizing the
flaw without going to the software company first.
Microsoft provided few details about the attacks. In an
advisory on Tuesday, it said hackers had launched "targeted
attacks," a term generally used by security experts to refer to
cyber attacks on corporate or government targets, with espionage
and sabotage as the motive.
Google security engineer Tavis Ormandy's disclosure in May
was controversial because he posted technical information on the
Web that described the bug in the Windows operating system,
which some experts said could help malicious hackers launch
attacks, before Microsoft had released software to fix it.
Officials with Microsoft declined to comment when asked if
they believed Ormandy's disclosure of the vulnerability had led
to the attacks.
Ormandy also drew attention because he lashed out in a blog
posting at long-time Google rival Microsoft, saying that its
security division was difficult to work with. He advised other
researchers to use pseudonyms and anonymous email when
communicating with the software maker.
"It leaves a slightly bad taste in the mouth to see somebody
who is a Google security researcher have a pop at Microsoft,"
said Graham Cluley, an independent security researcher.
Ormandy could not be reached. A Google spokesman declined
comment, saying that Ormandy's Windows project was personal and
not related to his work for the company.