Microsoft, Google agree to drop complaints against each other

April 22 Microsoft Corp and Alphabet
Inc's Google have reached a deal to withdraw all the
regulatory complaints against each other, the companies told
Reuters.
"Microsoft has agreed to withdraw its regulatory complaints
against Google, reflecting our changing legal priorities. We
will continue to focus on competing vigorously for business and
for customers," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email.
Google, in a separate email, said the companies would want
to compete vigorously based on the merits of their products, not
in "legal proceedings".
The companies in September agreed to bury all patent
infringement litigations against each other, settling 18 cases
in the United States and Germany.
"... Following our patent agreement, we've now agreed to
withdraw regulatory complaints against one another," Google said
on Friday.
Google's rivals had reached out to U.S. regulators alleging
that the Internet services company unfairly uses its Android
system to win online advertising, people with knowledge of
matter told Reuters last year.
The European Commission also accused Google last year of
distorting internet search results to favor its shopping
service, harming both rivals and consumers.
