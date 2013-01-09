Google drops key patent claims against Microsoft

WASHINGTON Jan 9 Google unit Motorola
Mobility has asked a trade panel to drop two key patents from an
infringement complaint that it filed against Microsoft,
according to a filing at the International Trade Commission.
The ITC has been considering accusations by Motorola
Mobility, which has since been purchased by Google, that
Microsoft infringed on its patented technology to make its
popular Xbox.
Google filed a motion with the ITC on Tuesday, asking that
two patents be withdrawn from the case. One patent remains,
according to the filing.
The withdrawal was required under an agreement that Google
made with the Federal Trade Commission last week settling a pair
of long-running antitrust investigations.
The FTC, U.S Department of Justice and U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office assert that companies should not request sales
bans when filing patent infringement lawsuits based on patents
that are essential to a standard in most cases. Standard
essential patents ensure that devices are interoperable.
Microsoft identified the two patents withdrawn from the ITC
case as standard essential patents.
"We're pleased that Google has finally withdrawn these
claims for exclusion orders (sales bans) against Microsoft, and
hope that it will now withdraw similar claims pending in other
jurisdictions," David Howard, Microsoft's deputy general
counsel, said in an emailed statement.
Google did not immediately respond to requests for a
comment.
Microsoft said that standard essential patents had been
asserted in cases in Wisconsin and Washington district courts,
both of which have been stayed. Sales bans, or injunctions, were
requested in both cases, Microsoft said.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it can
bar the importation of infringing products and because it issues
decisions relatively quickly.
The International Trade Commission case is No. 337-752.