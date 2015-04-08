Court questions Google on patent values in Microsoft case

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 8
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 A U.S. appeals court
appeared skeptical on Wednesday toward Google Inc's
bid to charge Microsoft Corp a high royalty rate to use
some of the Internet search provider's Motorola Mobility
patents.
Microsoft sued Motorola in 2010, alleging Motorola breached
its commitment to license some of its industry standard patents
on fair terms. After a 2012 trial, a Seattle federal judge found
that the appropriate rate for Motorola to license certain
wireless and video technology used in the Xbox game console was
only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for.
Google sold the Motorola handset business to Lenovo last
year, but kept its patents.
The value of Google's patents can affect how it negotiates
royalty rates with other tech companies, and firms including
Apple Inc and Intel Corp filed court papers
supporting Microsoft.
After the 2012 trial before U.S. District Judge James
Robart, the judge said the appropriate royalty rate was about
$1.8 million, slightly above Microsoft's estimate, but well
below Motorola's demand for as much as $4 billion a year.
Google asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
Wednesday to rule that the patent rate should have been
determined by a jury, not the judge. However, all three members
of the 9th Circuit panel suggested that Google's attorneys had
not sought a jury trial on that issue at the time.
"It seems pretty clear...that both parties anticipated a
bench trial," Chief Judge Sidney Thomas said.
After Robart set the patent rate, a jury in 2013 awarded
Microsoft about $14.5 million in damages for breach of contract
in a subsequent trial. Google has asked that the 9th Circuit
reverse that award as well.
The 9th Circuit is expected to rule sometime in the coming
months.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Microsoft Corporation vs.
Motorola Mobility Inc. et al, 14-35393.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)