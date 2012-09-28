Google can't enforce Microsoft injunction in Germany -US ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Google's Motorola Mobility unit cannot enforce a patent injunction that it obtained against Microsoft Corp in Germany.

The ruling against the German injunction came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Friday

The injunction would bar Microsoft from "offering, marketing, using or importing or possessing" in Germany some products including the Xbox 360 and certain Windows software.