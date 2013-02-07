U.S. judge narrows Google patent suit against Microsoft

Feb 7 A U.S. judge narrowed a patent lawsuit
brought by Google's Motorola Mobility unit against
Microsoft Corp, finding that parts of three Motorola
patents are invalid.
The ruling on Thursday came from U.S. District Judge James
Robart in Seattle, who is overseeing a tandem lawsuit in which
Microsoft claims Motorola deserves only a small royalty on many
of its telecommunications patents. Google bought Motorola for
$12.5 billion, partly for its intellectual property stockpile.
Apple Inc and Microsoft have been litigating in
courts around the world against Google and partners such as
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which use the Android
operating system on their mobile devices.
Apple contends that Android is basically a copy of its iOS
smartphone software and Microsoft holds patents it contends
cover a number of Android features.
Motorola had sought up to $4 billion a year for its wireless
and video patents, while Microsoft argues its rival deserves
about $1 million a year.
If U.S. District Judge James Robart decides Google deserves
only a small royalty, then its Motorola patents would be a
weaker bargaining chip for Google to negotiate licensing deals
with rivals. A ruling on that issue is expected sometime in the
next several weeks.
After Microsoft filed its case over the royalty amounts,
Motorola sued Microsoft on three patents that cover video
technology. In an order on Thursday, Robart found that parts of
those patents are "indefinite," which means Motorola's patent
language did not distinctly articulate the invention. Other
parts of those patents are still active in the lawsuit.
A Google spokesperson declined to comment and a Microsoft
representative could not immediately comment when reached.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of
Washington is Microsoft Corp. vs. Motorola Inc., 10-cv-1823.