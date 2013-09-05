Microsoft says wins patent trial against Google's Motorola

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
SEATTLE, Sept 4 Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday a jury decided in its favor in the second of two trials in federal court in Seattle concerning Motorola's licensing of so-called standard, essential patents used in Microsoft products.
Microsoft claimed that phone maker Motorola, owned by Google Inc, broke agreements to license the patents at a fair and reasonable rate, a position it said the jury agreed with.
It follows a victory for Microsoft in another, related Seattle trial last year in which the judge found that the appropriate rate for Motorola to license the patents in dispute was only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for.
"This is a landmark win for all who want products that are affordable and work well together," Microsoft said in a statement.
A Google representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook