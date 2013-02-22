UPDATE 1-Microsoft says small number of its computers hacked

* Says recent attack "similar" to ones at Facebook, Apple
SEATTLE, Feb 22 Microsoft Corp said on
Friday a small number of its computers, including some in its
Mac software business unit, were infected with malware, but
there was no evidence of customer data being affected and it is
continuing its investigation.
The world's largest software company said the security
intrusion was "similar" to recent ones reported by Apple Inc
and Facebook Inc.
The incident, reported on one of the company's public blogs
happened "recently", but Microsoft said it chose not to make any
statement publicly while it gathered information about the
attack.
"This type of cyberattack is no surprise to Microsoft and
other companies that must grapple with determined and persistent
adversaries," said Matt Thomlinson, general manager of
Trustworthy Computing Security at Microsoft, in the company's
blog post.
Over the past week or so, both Apple and Facebook said
computers used by employees were attacked after visiting a
software developer website infected with malicious software.
The attacks come at a time of broader concern about computer
security.
Newspaper websites, including those of The New York Times
, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, have
been infiltrated recently. Earlier this month U.S. President
Barack Obama issued an executive order seeking better protection
of the country's critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.