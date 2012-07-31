Microsoft relaunches Hotmail as social-friendly Outlook

* New online mail service called Outlook
* Includes Facebook, Twitter links
* Microsoft aims to counter rise of Gmail
SEATTLE, July 31 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free,
online email service on Tuesday in an attempt to reverse market
share losses to Google Inc's fast-growing Gmail.
From Tuesday, Microsoft is renaming its Hotmail service
Outlook, giving it a sharp new look, social network links, and
new features for handling the tide of junk and mass mail that
swamps many users.
Microsoft's Hotmail was still the world's largest online
mail service as of June, according to the latest comScore
figures available, with 324 million users, or about 36 percent
of the global market.
But it is losing customers to Google's Gmail, the
fastest-growing rival, which now has about 31 percent of the
market. Yahoo Mail is static with about 32 percent.
In a bid to recapture growth, Microsoft is renaming the
service Outlook, a name familiar to most corporate workers who
use Microsoft's Office email application, and sprucing up the
whole experience.
The new look is clean and uncluttered, foregrounding white
space, reminiscent of Google's recent makeover of Gmail.
Relatively unobtrusive advertisements appear in a column to the
right of the screen when looking at folders. They do not appear
when looking at a message.
Users can link up with their Facebook, Twitter,
LinkedIn and Google+ accounts, to see the latest
updates from friends and contacts. Online chat is available via
Facebook.
Newsletters, offers, daily deals and social updates make up
over 80 percent of a typical inbox, according to Microsoft's own
research. To help combat that overflow, the new service
automatically detects mass messages and puts them in separate
folders. A user can customize the process to sort mail any way
they want to.
The new mail service also allows easy use of Microsoft's
Internet-based products, such as SkyDrive for storing documents,
Office Web Apps for working away from a PC, and will eventually
have Skype video chat built in. Users can access the service at
www.outlook.com.