UPDATE 2-Microsoft revamps Hotmail as social-friendly Outlook

* New online mail service called Outlook
* Includes Facebook, Twitter links
* Microsoft aims to counter rise of Gmail
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 31 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free,
online email service on Tuesday in an attempt to reverse market
share losses to Google Inc's fast-growing Gmail.
The world's largest software company is renaming its Hotmail
service Outlook, giving it a sharp new look, social network
links and new features for handling the tide of junk and mass
mail that swamps many users.
Hotmail was still the world's largest online mail service as
of June, according to the latest comScore figures available,
with 324 million users, or about 36 percent of the global
market.
But it is losing customers to Google's Gmail, the
fastest-growing rival, which now has about 31 percent of the
market. Yahoo Mail is static with about 32 percent.
In a bid to recapture growth, Microsoft is renaming the
service Outlook, a name familiar to most corporate workers who
use Microsoft's Office email application, and sprucing up the
whole experience. Hotmail users will be prompted to switch over
to the new service over the next few months.
Hotmail, launched in 1996, was one of the first online email
services, but it has not been updated by Microsoft for eight
years.
"A lot has changed in the last eight years, and we think
it's time for a fresh look at email," Chris Jones, Microsoft's
corporate vice president of Windows Live, said in a blog post.
The new look is clean and uncluttered, featuring lots of
white space, reminiscent of Google's recent makeover of Gmail.
Relatively unobtrusive advertisements appear in a column to the
right of the screen when looking at folders. They do not appear
when a message is open.
Users can link up with their Facebook, Twitter,
LinkedIn and Google+ accounts, to see the latest
updates from friends and contacts. Online chat is available via
Facebook.
Newsletters, offers, daily deals and social updates make up
over 80 percent of a typical inbox, according to Microsoft's own
research. To help combat that overflow, the new service
automatically detects mass messages and puts them in separate
folders. Users can customize the process to sort mail any way
they want to.
The new mail service also allows easy use of Microsoft's
Internet-based products, such as SkyDrive for storing documents,
Office Web Apps for working away from a PC and will eventually
have Skype video chat built in.
"This is about the battle of where people will make their
communication home," said Al Hilwa, an analyst at tech research
firm IDC. "The big online players are connecting their online
assets together and hoping to provide convenience and
functionality of a one-stop-shop of cloud services."
The success of Microsoft's new service will depend on
whether it can develop it quickly enough "to keep up with a
brutally fast Google and a potentially re-invigorated Yahoo,"
said Hilwa.
Users can access the service at www.outlook.com. Microsoft
said the service is currently a "preview," meaning more features
will likely be added before the final version is fully launched.
Microsoft shares closed down 17 cents at $29.47 on Nasdaq.