UPDATE 4-Feeble Windows holds back Microsoft profit, shares dip

By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 20 Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O)
flagship operating system made only slight gains last quarter,
largely due to business and emerging market spending, holding
back profit growth for the world's largest software company.
Sales of Windows, which still runs more than 90 percent of
the world's personal computers, edged up only 2 percent from
the year-ago quarter, in line with limp PC sales across the
board.
That broke the streak of three straight quarters of
declines, but it fell short of some analysts' hopes.
"We still had Windows miss again, although not by nearly as
much as it has the last couple quarters," said Brendan
Barnicle, an analyst at Pacific Crest Securities.
Sales of Windows 7, Microsoft's latest system, have leveled
off after a big launch in 2009. Growth is now dependent on
Microsoft's core business customers, which are still spending
on technology despite the slow economy.
In contrast, hard-up consumers are waiting for next year's
Windows 8, putting off purchases indefinitely, or opting to buy
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPads instead.
Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein said the
cycle of businesses buying new PCs to replace aging machines
was still in the "middle innings," offering hope of continuing
modest growth.
"We expect that dynamic of business PCs growing faster
(than consumer) to last throughout this fiscal year at least,"
Klein said on a conference call with analysts.
Microsoft's shares, which have traded in the $20-$30 range
for the last decade, fell 0.7 percent in after-hours trading,
to $26.85. They closed at $27.04 on Nasdaq.
BING LOSS NARROWS
The brightest spot for the world's largest software company
was an indication that its perennially money-losing online
services unit -- including the MSN Internet portal and Bing
search engine -- may have turned a corner.
The unit lost $494 million in the quarter, the lowest loss
in the last seven quarters, slowing the flood of red ink that
has cost Microsoft more than $5 billion since it launched Bing
in mid-2009, as it invests heavily to catch up with Google Inc
(GOOG.O).
Microsoft made no new statements about Yahoo, which is up
for sale. Reuters and the Wall Street Journal have reported
that Microsoft may work with private equity firms in putting
together a bid for the ailing Internet giant, which it tried
and failed to buy outright in 2008. [ID:nL3E7LK04Y]
CFO Klein sidestepped an analyst's question on whether a
sale of Yahoo might interfere with Microsoft's search engine
cooperation with the company, which has yet to yield the
expected profits.
"This is a long-term alliance," said Klein. "They're
super-focused on what we need to do. And no matter what, that's
the goal at hand."
NO BEAT
The Redmond, Washington company reported fiscal
first-quarter net profit up 6 percent to $5.74 billion, or 68
cents per share, compared with $5.41 billion, or 62 cents per
share, a year ago.
That met Wall Street's average estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It is the first time in 10 quarters
that Microsoft has not exceeded the average estimate.
"They were just in line on EPS, which typically Microsoft
beats," said Barnicle. "Q1 is seasonally not a big quarter for
Microsoft, and this was no exception."
Overall sales rose 7 percent to $17.37 billion, helped by
Office, which remains popular with businesses even in the
difficult global economy.
The Office unit posted an 8 percent gain in sales to $5.6
billion, making it Microsoft's biggest-selling and most
profitable unit.
The server and tools unit, which sells the server software
behind the datacenters enabling "cloud" or Internet-based
computing, rose 10 percent to $4.2 billion, but even that fell
short of some analysts' expectations for the fast-growing area
of the technology market.
The entertainment and devices unit posted a 9 percent gain
in sales, helped by the Xbox, which remains the most popular
game console in the United States.
MORE CASH OFFSHORE
Microsoft said its $8.5 billion deal to buy online chat
service Skype, which closed last week, would add about $600
million to expenses this fiscal year. The company now estimates
costs of $28.6 billion to $29.2 billion for fiscal 2012, which
started July 1.
Microsoft has a cash hoard of $57.4 billion, with $51
billion of that -- or 89 percent -- parked overseas. The
company is increasing its overseas cash aggressively. Three
months ago, Microsoft said it had $52.8 billion in total cash,
with only $45 billion -- or 85 percent -- overseas.
Faster-growing rival Apple on Tuesday reported it has $81
billion in cash. [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
