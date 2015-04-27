Microsoft phones infringe patents -U.S. Int'l Trade Commission judge

| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 Microsoft Corp lost
a round in a potentially costly patent battle when a U.S.
International Trade Commission judge on Monday found that the
software giant used InterDigital Inc's technology in its mobile
phones without permission.
The judge, Theodore Essex, said that Microsoft infringed two
wireless cellular patents owned by InterDigital, a
patent licensor, and said it would not be against the public
interest to ban the Microsoft devices from import into the
United States. The judge's decision must be reviewed by the full
commission before any import ban is enacted.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
David Gregorio)