UPDATE 2-Microsoft phones infringe patents - U.S. Int'l Trade Commission judge

By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, April 27 Microsoft Corp lost
a round in a potentially costly patent battle when a U.S.
International Trade Commission judge on Monday found that the
software giant used InterDigital Inc's technology in its mobile
phones without permission.
The judge, Theodore Essex, said that Microsoft infringed two
wireless cellular patents owned by InterDigital, a
patent licensor, and said it would not be against the public
interest to ban the Microsoft devices from being imported into
the United States.
The judge's decision must be reviewed by the full commission
before any import ban is enacted.
The ITC has the authority to stop the import of products
that it determines infringe a U.S. patent. Companies frequently
sue at the ITC to win an import ban and in district court to win
damages.
Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital first accused Nokia
Corp of infringing its patents in 2007. Microsoft
acquired Nokia's handset division last year. The InterDigital
patents relate to moderating a mobile phone's power to reduce
signal interference.
The ITC originally cleared Nokia of infringement, but in
2012 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the
nation's top patent court, overturned that decision and sent it
back to the ITC.
Microsoft called Monday's decision one step in the process.
"We have a successful track record challenging patent
assertion entities that misuse industry standards," the company
said in a statement.
InterDigital Executive Vice President Lawrence Shay said the
company looks forward to "continued discussion" with Microsoft
to license its patents.
The full commission was scheduled to complete its review by
late August.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-613.
