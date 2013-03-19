Microsoft probed over foreign bribery -report

SEATTLE, March 19 Microsoft Corp said
on Tuesday it takes seriously any allegations of misconduct,
after a report that the U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating potential bribery by its employees in China,
Romania and Italy.
"We take all allegations brought to our attention seriously
and we cooperate fully in any government inquiries," a Microsoft
spokesman said, without confirming that it was aware of any
investigation.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that
Microsoft was subject of probes by both the Justice Department
and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over tips from
a former Microsoft employee that the company handed kickbacks to
foreign government officials in return for software contracts.
The DoJ and SEC declined immediate comment.