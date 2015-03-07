版本:
Microsoft sues Kyocera over cell phones, seeks U.S. injunction

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Microsoft Corp sued Kyocera Corp for patent infringement on Friday, alleging Kyocera's Duraforce, Hydro and Brigadier cell phone lines infringe seven Microsoft patents.

Microsoft asked a Seattle federal judge to impose a U.S. sales injunction against Kyocera's infringing products, according to the lawsuit. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
