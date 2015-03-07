UPDATE 1-Microsoft sues Kyocera over cell phones, seeks U.S. injunction

Airbus well behind Boeing in January-April orders
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.
(Adds Microsoft comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Microsoft Corp sued Kyocera Corp for patent infringement on Friday, alleging the Japanese company's Duraforce, Hydro and Brigadier cell phone lines violate seven Microsoft patents.
Microsoft asked a Seattle federal judge to impose a U.S. sales injunction against Kyocera's infringing products, according to the lawsuit.
A Kyocera representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
"We respect Kyocera but we believe they need to license the patented technology they are using. We're hopeful this case can be resolved amicably," said Microsoft deputy general counsel David Howard in a statement.
Kyocera's phones run on the Android operating system, developed by Google Inc. Microsoft has secured patent licensing deals with numerous Android handset manufacturers in recent years, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc and HTC Corp.
In its lawsuit, Microsoft accuses Kyocera of using patented technology including location services and text messaging.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington is Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC vs. Kyocera and Kyocera Communications Inc., 15-346. (Additional reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.
* Appointment of chief executive officer Kevin Guest to company's board of directors
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.