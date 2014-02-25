Windows designer moves to new Microsoft job

SEATTLE Feb 24 Julie Larson-Green, one of
Microsoft Corp's most senior women executives and a
leading force behind the latest design of Windows, is moving to
a new job in charge of harmonizing the look and usability of
Microsoft's wide range of software.
Larson-Green, who oversaw the design of Windows 7 and its
less popular successor Windows 8, was promoted to run
Microsoft's Devices and Studios group as part of former chief
executive Steve Ballmer's sweeping reorganization of the company
last July.
However, when Microsoft agreed to buy Nokia's
handset unit only a few months later, Microsoft planned to put
former Nokia boss Stephen Elop in charge of that group, with
Larson-Green reporting to him.
Elop is still set to take over that group when the Nokia
deal is completed, expected in the next few weeks, but with the
move Larson-Green is no longer set to report to him.
"I'll remain in (the) role leading the DnS (Devices and
Studios) organization in the interim until the Nokia deal closes
and Stephen Elop makes his transition to Microsoft," said
Larson-Green in an email to colleagues which was obtained by
Reuters. The memo and job change were earlier reported by
Seattle-area tech news site GeekWire.
The new job means Larson-Green, known for introducing the
'ribbon' bar to the Office suite of applications, returns to
software-focused design after leading the Devices and Studios
group which is centered on hardware such as the Xbox game
console and Surface tablet.
Her official title will be Chief Experience Officer of the
My Life & Work Team, which is part of Microsoft's Applications
and Services Group, led by Qi Lu.
Larson-Green will lead efforts to ensure Microsoft's varied
software has a harmonized interface across a range of devices,
which has become a key function in the era of mobile computing,
where a growing number of people use a wide variety of
smartphones and tablets to work and play rather than a PC.
The move is the first significant executive change at
Microsoft under new CEO Satya Nadella, who took over from
Ballmer earlier this month.