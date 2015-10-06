Microsoft unveils new Microsoft Band fitness tracker

Oct 6 Microsoft Corp unveiled on Tuesday a new version of its wearable fitness tracker, Microsoft Band, that will run on Windows 10, its latest operating system.

The company was also expected to launch new versions of its Surface Pro tablet and a new line of Lumia smartphones.

The new Microsoft Band, which allows users to monitor their fitness and exercise regime, will be priced at $249 when it becomes available on Oct. 30.

Unlike its predecessor, Microsoft's entry product in the wearable technology market a year ago, the new Band has a curved display, which uses the Corning Gorilla glass 3, and has a barometer sensor to track elevation.

Windows 10, launched in July, is part of Microsoft's push to win a bigger share of the market for tablets and smartphones, now dominated by Apple Inc and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)