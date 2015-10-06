UPDATE 6-Microsoft unveils first laptop, updated devices using Windows 10

* Surface Book laptop to start at $1,499
* Lumia 950 to start at $549, Lumia 950XL at $649
* To be available in Nov; smaller phone in Dec
* Surface Pro 4 available Oct. 26, starting at $899
* Band 2 fitness device starting at $249 from Oct. 30
By Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar
Oct 6 Microsoft Corp unveiled on
Tuesday its first laptop, a line of Lumia smartphones, a new
Surface Pro tablet and an updated version of its wearable
fitness tracker, Microsoft Band, all running on Windows 10, its
latest operating system.
Microsoft is counting on Windows 10, launched in July, to
help it win a bigger share of the market for tablets and
smartphones, now dominated by Apple Inc and South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Microsoft said its laptop, the Surface Book, will start at
$1,499 and is twice as fast as Apple's MacBook Pro. It will be
available from Oct. 26, with preorders starting on Wednesday.
The laptop has a 13.5-inch display with 267 pixels per inch
and features a track pad made of glass.
Microsoft, whose shares were up 0.6 percent at $46.89 at
midday, said 110 million devices were now running Windows 10.
The company unveiled three phones at an event in New York.
The Lumia 950 and 950XL will have starting prices of $549 and
$649 respectively when they go on sale in November, while the
Lumia 550 will cost $139 when it becomes available in December.
The Lumia 950 includes a 5.2-inch display and a Qualcomm
Snapdragon 808 processor with hexacore CPUs. The Lumia
950 XL has a 5.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 810 processor
with octa-core CPUs. The 550 has a 4.7-inch HD display and runs
on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 210 processor. (bit.ly/1QWM6XT)
The new Surface Pro 4 tablet - a larger but thinner and
lighter version of the Surface Pro 3 - is priced at $899 and
will be available from Oct. 26 with pre-orders starting on
Wednesday.
Launched nearly a year and a half after its predecessor, the
Surface Pro 4 features a 12.3-inch screen with 267 pixels per
inch. It runs on 6th-generation Intel Core processor and has
16GB of RAM and 1TB storage.
Surface Pro 4 is 50 percent faster than Apple's MacBook Air,
Panos Panay, the corporate vice president for Surface Computing
at Microsoft, said at the event.
LOVING IT
"We're moving people from needing to choosing to loving
Windows, and these devices promise to fuel even more enthusiasm
and opportunity for the entire Windows ecosystem," Chief
Executive Satya Nadella said at the event.
Microsoft suffered its biggest-ever quarterly net loss in
the three months ended June 30 after taking a $7.6 billion
writedown on its Nokia handset business.
The company had said savings from the restructuring of the
business would be pumped into its new flagship operating system,
its fast-growing cloud business and its hardware division, which
includes Xbox gaming consoles.
Microsoft also said its new tablet and smartphones will come
with Windows Hello, an automatic biometric sign-in option
introduced earlier this year.
The feature allows users to scan their face, iris or
fingerprints to verify their identity and give them access to
Windows phones, laptops and personal computers.
Microsoft also introduced a Surface Pen, which has year-long
battery life, 1,024 pressure points and comes in five colors
with inter-changeable pen tips.
The 950 and 950XL handsets feature a 20-megapixel rear
camera, have up to 32GB of storage, 4K video and use liquid
cooling technology. Microsoft said storage on the phones could
be extended to up to 2 terabytes using a memory card.
The Microsoft Band 2, which allows users to monitor their
fitness and exercise regime, will be priced at $249 when it
becomes available on Oct. 30.
Unlike its predecessor, Microsoft's entry product in the
wearable technology market a year ago, the new Band has a curved
display, which uses the Corning Gorilla glass 3, and has a
barometer sensor to track elevation.
"The event was solid and showed Microsoft has stepped up its
game on the consumer device front. Now the question is will
consumers buy the products," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets, who attended the event.
"...It is clear from presentations as well as speaking with
the Microsoft team that Redmond feels that Windows 10 will help
finally vault Microsoft into relevance on the smartphone
landscape," Ives said.
"That said, this is going to be a long road for Nadella as
Microsoft plays major catchup on this key market."
Microsoft said it was taking applications for a development
kit for HoloLens, the holographic lens device that allows users
to see 3D renderings of computer-generated images. The kit will
be available in the first quarter of 2016 for $3,000.
HoloLens, which looks like a wireless visor, gives Microsoft
a stake in the emerging market for virtual and augmented
reality, which is also being targeted by Facebook Inc's
Oculus.
Microsoft's shares have risen less than 1 percent since the
start of the year.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Kshitiz Goliya; Editing by
Ted Kerr)