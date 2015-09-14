Microsoft sets Oct. 6 event for Windows 10 devices

Sept 14 Microsoft Corp sent out
invitations on Monday for an event on Oct. 6, where it is
expected to unveil new devices that run on Windows 10, its
latest operating system.
"We're eager to share some exciting news about Windows 10
devices," a Microsoft spokeswoman said.
Microsoft is expected to unveil devices such as the Surface
Pro 4 tablet, the Microsoft Band 2 wearable fitness tracker and
the latest Lumia smartphones at the event.
Microsoft launched Windows 10 in July, almost three years
after the launch of its previous operating system, Windows 8.
The new OS, designed to work across laptops, desktops and
smartphones, is part of the company's push to win back lost
ground in tablets and mobiles.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)