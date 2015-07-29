UPDATE 2-A fresh Start: Microsoft's Windows 10 wins plaudits

(Adds analyst comment, reviews)
By Lehar Maan
July 29 Microsoft Corp's launch of its
first new operating system in almost three years, designed to
work across laptops, desktop and smartphones, won mostly
positive reviews for its user-friendly and feature-packed
interface.
The launch was seen critical for the company, particularly
after the poor response to Windows 8, an ambitious redesign that
confused many users by ditching the start button menu and
introducing a new layout.
The new OS, launched on Wednesday, will be available as a
free upgrade for users of Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows
Phone 8.1. (bit.ly/1LR49yp)
Wall Street Journal's Geoffrey Fowler said Windows 10 fixes
most of the issues with Windows 8 and improves on Windows 7,
Microsoft's most popular OS in recent years.
For one, the start button is back.
"Three months of testing Windows 10 determined that this
familiar yet fresh overhaul far outweighs any problems," Fowler
wrote in his review. (on.wsj.com/1gkGriF)
By offering free upgrades, Microsoft aims to put the system
on as many devices as possible. The company would then make up
for any lost revenue by selling services such as Office over the
Internet, or cloud.
FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said the cloud
strategy could generate a new revenue stream.
"It's a step in the right direction. They went back to their
core DNA around software and a cloud-centric model and
ultimately Windows as a service, a subscription model," Ives
told Reuters.
Microsoft, which unveiled Windows 10 in September, skipped
Windows 9 altogether, to put some distance between the new
system and Windows 8.
At least one prominent reviewer was skeptical, saying the
new OS was unlikely to boost PC sales or salvage Microsoft's
Windows phone business.
Re/code's Walt Mossberg said some features were promising
but the new OS was "surprisingly buggy".
"I doubt it will convert many Mac owners, spur a shopping
spree in new PCs, bring in droves of new developers, or save the
Windows Phone," Mossberg wrote. (cnb.cx/1h4F8EL)
Almost all critics lauded the return of the Start button.
"I can't start a review of Windows 10 without heralding the
return of the Start menu," USA Today's Edward Baig wrote
"The newly revamped Start menu in Windows 10 is a useful
combination of Windows past and present and a metaphor for the
entire direction of Windows 10," .(usat.ly/1VMTsll)
Windows 10 also comes equipped with 'Cortana', a digital
assistant similar to Apple Inc's Siri and Google Inc's
Now.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)