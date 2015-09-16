Microsoft discriminated against women in pay, promotions -U.S. lawsuit

| Sept 16
Sept 16 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday was
hit with a proposed class action lawsuit in U.S. court claiming
its policy of ranking employees to determine pay and promotions
led to discrimination against women.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle,
Washington by former technician Katherine Moussouris, who claims
she was passed over for promotions given to less-qualified men
and was told supervisors did not like her "manner or style."
Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft gives employees
numerical rankings based on performance evaluations, according
to the lawsuit, and routinely gave female workers lower ratings
based on subjective criteria.
"Microsoft systematically undervalues the efforts and
achievements of its female technical employees," said Adam Klein
of well-known employment law firm Outten & Golden in New York,
one of the firms representing Moussouris.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last year was criticized for
suggesting at an industry conference that women in technology
jobs should not ask for pay raises and should have faith that
their companies will compensate them fairly. He later
apologized, but also maintained that the company paid men and
women equally.
Wednesday's lawsuit appeared to be the first of its kind
filed against Microsoft.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men in the
tech industry last year earned about 24 percent more than their
female colleagues.
Moussouris, who is seeking to represent a class of any
female U.S. technical workers employed by Microsoft since 2009,
also claims she received a low bonus in retaliation for
reporting sexual harassment. She resigned in 2014 after seven
years with the company, the lawsuit says, because supervisors
failed to address what she claimed was pervasive discrimination.
It was not clear how large the proposed class could be or
what damages would be sought, but the lawsuit said they would be
in excess of $5 million. Microsoft currently has about 117,000
employees.
A number of other major tech companies are also facing
gender discrimination claims. Lawsuits were filed earlier this
year against Facebook and Twitter at the same
time that a high-profile trial was wrapping up in a case against
top Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield
& Byers.
Ellen Pao, a former junior partner with the firm, failed to
convince a California jury that her bosses discriminated against
her by making sexist comments, excluding her from meetings and
giving desirable assignments to men.
The case is Katherine Moussouris v. Microsoft Corp, U.S.
District Court for the Western District of Washington, No.
15-cv-1483.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Marguerita Choy)