UPDATE 1-Microsoft sued over search-related patents

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 31 A lawsuit filed on Thursday
alleges Microsoft Corp has been infringing patents that
allow Internet search engines to most effectively place
advertisements.
I/P Engine Inc said in the suit filed in Manhattan federal
court that Microsoft uses search technology based on inventions
by two employees of I/P Engine's parent company, Vringo Inc
.
Microsoft uses the technology in systems that generate
advertisements and associated links for users of the world's
largest software company's search engine, Bing, the lawsuit
said.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. A spokesman for Vringo declined to comment.
In November 2012, a Virginia jury awarded I/P Engine
approximately $30 million in damages after it found that
companies including Google Inc and AOL Inc had
infringed the same patents that are at issue in the Microsoft
suit.
Following I/P Engine's announcement of the verdict, however,
its parent company's stock slid by as much as 10 percent. The
company had been seeking damages of at least $696 million.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday, I/P Engine claimed that
Microsoft has willfully infringed its patents. I/P Engine said
that one of its patents was referenced by the U.S. Patent and
Trade Office in 2003 when the agency rejected a similar
Microsoft patent application.
In patent cases, a party can win higher damages if
infringement is found to be willful.
Vringo shares were last up 10 cents, or 3.2 percent, at
$3.24 in midday trade on the American Stock Exchange.
Microsoft shares were down 30 cents, or 1.1 percent, at
$27.55 on the Nasdaq.
The case is I/P Engine, Inc v. Microsoft Corp, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-688.