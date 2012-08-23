Microsoft rolls out first new logo in 25 years

SEATTLE Aug 23 Microsoft Corp unveiled
its first new logo in 25 years on Thursday as it looks to unify
its branding ahead of a clutch of new product releases this
year.
The world's largest software company is introducing a dash
of color in its first logo redesign since 1987, using a new
multi-colored square next to a plain rendering of its name,
replacing its well-worn italic style logo.
Microsoft is rolling out its new Windows 8 operating system
along with new Office and phone software this autumn, and is
hoping the new logo unifies customers' experience of the
company, much like rival Apple Inc's distinctive logo
has for its consumers.
"It's been 25 years since we've updated the Microsoft logo
and now is the perfect time for a change," said Jeff Hansen,
general manager of Microsoft's brand strategy, in a blog on
Microsoft's website. "This wave of new releases is not only a
reimagining of our most popular products, but also represents a
new era for Microsoft, so our logo should evolve to visually
accentuate this new beginning."
The new design, which resembles the existing logo for
Windows, its most important product, is already in use on
Microsoft's website and is being unveiled at its latest store
opening in Boston on Thursday.