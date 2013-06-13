版本:
Microsoft to open Windows stores within Best Buy

SEATTLE, June 13 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would open 500 special stores within existing Best Buy Co Inc stores in the United States selling exclusively Windows-based tablets and computers and other Microsoft products, in an effort to revitalize sales of its flagship operating system.

The world's largest software company, which already has a chain of its own stores, said the initiative would add more than 1,200 Best Buy Microsoft-trained sales associates to help customers.
