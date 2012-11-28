Microsoft CEO defends its innovation record, financial results

* Ballmer says maybe should have moved quicker on tablet
* Says sales of Windows phones four times year-ago level
* Gates attends shareholders' meeting but is silent
By Bill Rigby
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov 28 Microsoft Corp
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer defended his company's record on
innovation and financial performance at the annual shareholders'
meeting, but conceded that he should have moved faster to get
into the booming tablet market dominated by Apple Inc's
iPad.
Bill Gates, co-founder and now chairman of the world's
largest software company, was one of the first to champion
tablet-sized devices more than 10 years ago, but Microsoft
failed to come up with a product that worked as well as the
iPad. Gates was silent throughout the meeting, attended by about
450 shareholders.
"We're innovating on the seam between software and
hardware," said Ballmer, asked why his company had fallen behind
rival Apple. "Maybe we should have done that earlier."
A month ago, Microsoft launched the Surface tablet - its
first own-brand computer - but has not revealed sales figures.
In the tablet market, "we see nothing but a sea of upside,"
Ballmer said, an acknowledgement that until now Microsoft has
effectively had zero presence in the tablet market.
"I feel pretty good about our level of innovation," he
added.
Ballmer said smartphones running Microsoft's new Windows
software were selling four times as much as they did at this
time last year. Microsoft has never given sales numbers of
Windows phones, primarily made by Nokia, Samsung
and HTC.
Windows currently has 2 to 4 percent of the global
smartphone market, according to various independent data
providers. Its overall market share will not likely grow in
proportion to its own sales, given that sales of other
smartphones - mostly running Google's Android system - are also
growing quickly.
Ballmer, flanked by Gates and Chief Financial Officer Peter
Klein, was asked by several shareholders to explain Microsoft's
lackluster share price, which has been stuck for a decade, and
has been outperformed by Apple and Google Inc stock in
recent years.
"I understand your comment," he told one shareholder. He
went on to explain that Microsoft had "done a phenomenal job of
driving product volumes" and was focusing on profiting from that
growth.
He suggested that whether investors recognized that value at
any given time was out of his hands.
"The stock market's kind of a funny thing," he said, adding
that Microsoft had handed back $10 billion in dividends and
share buybacks to investors in the last fiscal year.
Several shareholders at the meeting in Bellevue, an upscale
suburb of Seattle, complimented the executives on how they had
grown and managed the company.
Microsoft's shares rose almost 18 percent during fiscal
2012, which ended in June of this year, compared with a 3
percent rise in the Standard & Poor's 500.
Despite such fluctuations, Microsoft's shares stand around
the same level they did 10 years ago.
To see a graphic on U.S. tech share price performance, 1990
