Microsoft launches messaging system for businesses, takes on Slack

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Microsoft Corp launched a messaging system for businesses, Microsoft Teams, on Wednesday, putting it in direct competition with fast-growing startup Slack and Facebook Inc's Workplace product.
The new software will be part of Microsoft's Office 365 services, a cloud-based software suite that has more than 85 million monthly active commercial users.
Slack, whose customers include CBS Corp, BuzzFeed, universities and the U.S. government, had over 4 million daily active users in October.
San Francisco-based Slack took out a full page ad in the New York Times on Wednesday, addressing the entry of Microsoft Teams. (bit.ly/2ee5eDf)
"We're genuinely excited to have some competition," Slack said in the ad.
Microsoft said a preview of Teams will be available to Office 365 commercial customers with enterprise or business plans, starting Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
