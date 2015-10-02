Mexico says Microsoft plans major investment in Mexico

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Microsoft Corp has pledged to invest around $1 billion in Mexico between this year and 2018 to promote education and access to information technology in the country, the Mexican government said.
In a statement late on Thursday, the government said President Enrique Pena Nieto met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in Mexico City to discuss the plans.
The government did not provide detail on how the U.S. company's money would be invested in Mexico. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tomas Sarmiento)
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation