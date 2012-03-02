US trade panel to rethink Microsoft, Motorola decision

WASHINGTON, March 2 A U.S. trade panel
which hears patent infringement cases said on Friday that it
would undertake a wide-ranging review of its preliminary
decision over whether Motorola Mobility violated Microsoft
patents.
The International Trade Commission said Friday it would
review portions of its judge's decision from December that
Motorola Mobility infringed a Microsoft patent in
making Android cellphones.
In a complaint filed in October 2010 with the ITC, Microsoft
accused Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents for
Windows Mobile and Windows Phone, which do everything from
monitoring remaining memory to updating contact lists and
synchronizing on- and off-line use.
Two patents were dropped from the case during litigation.
Motorola Mobility was found to infringe one patent out of the
remaining seven.
A final decision is due in the spring.
Microsoft said it looked forward to the review.
"We remain confident that the commission will affirm that
Motorola has infringed our intellectual property," said David
Howard, Microsoft's corporate vice president and deputy general
counsel for litigation.
Motorola Mobility had no immediate comment.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent litigation since it
has the power to forbid the importation of products which
infringe patented technology.
Microsoft said in its complaint that the infringing devices
included Android phones like the Motorola Droid 2, the Droid X,
Cliq XT, Devour, Backflip and others, including the associated
software.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.