Bill Gates says Microsoft made mistakes in early mobile strategy

Feb 19 Microsoft Corp Chairman Bill
Gates said he was not satisfied with the company's pace of
innovation over the last few years, and that it had mishandled
its early mobile strategy.
"We didn't miss cellphones, but the way that we went about
it didn't allow us to get the leadership. It's clearly a
mistake," Gates, Microsoft's former CEO, said in a rare
interview with CBS.
Gates hedged questions on whether he was happy with Chief
Executive Steve Ballmer's performance. He said Ballmer had
achieved a lot but that both he and Ballmer were not satisfied.
"(Ballmer) and I are two of the most self-critical people I
know," Gates said.
"There are a lot of amazing things that Steve's leadership
achieved - Windows 8, the Surface computer, Bing, Xbox. Is it
enough? No. He and I are not satisfied that in terms of
breakthrough things we are doing everything possible."
Ballmer took over as Microsoft's CEO in February 2000. The
company's shares have dropped 45 percent since then.
A former senior Microsoft executive, Joachim Kempin, said in
a book he wrote about his time at the company that Ballmer was
not the right leader for the world's largest software company
but held his grip on it by systematically forcing out any rising
manager who challenged his authority.
His criticism echoes that of investor David Einhorn of
Greenlight Capital, who called for Ballmer to step down in 2011.
Microsoft has faced criticism for its latest Windows 8
versions for different devices, while its Bing search engine has
won only a small market share.