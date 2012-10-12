Microsoft to add Google as defendant in Motorola patent fight

SEATTLE Oct 12 Microsoft Corp said on
Friday it plans to add Google Inc as a defendant in
Germany in one of its patent actions against Google's phone
maker, Motorola Mobility, marking the first time the two tech
giants have come into direct legal conflict over Google's
Android mobile software.
Microsoft contends that Google's Android infringes its
software patents but so far has pursued handset makers rather
than Google itself for payment of royalties.
Many hardware companies have settled with Microsoft over
their use of Android, but Motorola -- which Google bought this
year -- is fighting a range of patent issues with Microsoft in
courts in the United States and Germany.
In the latest move, Microsoft said in a court in Munich that
it plans to add Google as a defendant in a case in which it
claims a mapping feature on Motorola phones infringes one of its
patents.
"It became necessary to add Google to this particular case
because Motorola maintains that it lacks sufficient information
about actions occurring on Google's servers," said a Microsoft
spokesperson in an e-mailed statement on Friday. Google did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The patent in question defines a method for a mobile device
to obtain a map from one database, call up resource information
such as the location of a hotel from a second database, and
overlay the two sets of data.
Motorola and Microsoft are engaged in separate patent
disputes in courts in Mannheim, Germany and Seattle over
Motorola's use of scheduling software and Microsoft's use of
some video and wireless technology.