Court bans Microsoft products from German market

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MANNHEIM, Germany May 2 A German court ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents in making its popular Xbox gaming consoles.
Judge Holger Kircher said Microsoft breached an agreement with Motorola, which is in the process of being bought by Google , by applying certain video-compression software in products including Windows 7 and the Xbox 360 videogame console.
In the ruling, the judge ordered Microsoft to remove its popular game console as well as its Windows 7 operating system software from the German market.
The ruling followed a similar decision last week when a judge for the U.S. International Trade Commission said Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents for technology such as wireless connections for the Xbox to the Internet and video compression to speed transmission.
Technology companies have invested billions of dollars in buying up patent portfolios that they can use defensively or offensively against rivals and spent still more money litigating in the United States and Europe.
The ruling is expected to have little impact for its Microsoft's European operations as it is already moving its European software distribution centre to the Netherlands from Germany in anticipation of adverse judgments in the patent trial.
A spokeswoman for Microsoft said the outcome was "disappointing" but added the group would decide at a later stage on whether to appeal.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.