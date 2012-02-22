Microsoft files EU complaint over Motorola Mobility

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 22 Microsoft called
on EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday to investigate Motorola
Mobility, saying the U.S. phone maker was trying to
block sales of its Windows PCs, its Xbox game consoles and other
products.
"Earlier today, Microsoft filed a formal competition law
complaint with the European Commission against Motorola
Mobility," Microsoft's deputy general counsel Dave Heiner wrote
in a blog post on Wednesday.
"We have taken this step because Motorola is attempting to
block sales of Windows PCs, our Xbox game console and other
products," he said.
Last week, the European Commission and the U.S. Justice
Department approved Google's $12.5 billion acquisition
of Motorola Mobility.