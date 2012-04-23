Microsoft infringes MMI patents -US trade judge

WASHINGTON, April 23 Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents in making its popular Xbox gaming consoles, a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled on Monday.

Motorola Mobility, which is being acquired by Google , had filed related lawsuits against Microsoft in district courts in Wisconsin and Florida.

The full commission will review the judge's decision and issue a final ruling in August.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-752.