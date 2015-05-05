Sky? Skype? EU court backs Murdoch over Microsoft in name battle

LUXEMBOURG May 5 In a clash of corporate titans
over naming rights in a fast-changing industry, Microsoft
and its Skype phone service came out on the losing side
of an EU court battle on Tuesday with Rupert Murdoch's
television business Sky.
Judges at the General Court of the European Union in
Luxembourg upheld a complaint that the British broadcaster
lodged a decade ago with the EU trademark authority in which it
said the Skype name and logo risked being confused by consumers
because they sounded and looked too similar to "Sky".
U.S. tech giant Microsoft, which owns the Skype service, may
appeal. The court ruling upheld decisions by the trademark
office in 2012 and 2013 which have prevented the Skype name
being registered but have not blocked its use by the business.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; @macdonaldrtr;
editing by John Stonestreet)