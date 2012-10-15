Microsoft debuts Xbox music service to take on Apple

Oct 15 Microsoft Corp on Monday
announced that Xbox Music, a digital music service to vie with
Apple Inc's iTunes and Amazon.com Inc's Cloud
Player, will be available for its Xbox game consoles on Tuesday.
The service will be expanded to Windows software-based
computers and tablets, including the upcoming Surface tablet,
from Oct. 26, when Microsoft launches Windows 8. It will be
expanded to phones shortly after that.
The world's largest software maker has been trying for years
to make the household living room an entertainment hub with its
Xbox. More than 67 million units have been sold since 2005.
About 18 months ago, the company realized that Xbox users
were spending half to 60 percent of their time on entertainment
services rather than video gaming, Xbox Music general manager
Jerry Johnson said.
The market-leading video game console already streams
Netflix, ESPN and other channels and is bolstering its
service with music and other video content.
"We also realize, as an entertainment company, that music is
an important ingredient on its own and as a part of different
user experiences," Johnson said.
Xbox Music replaces Microsoft's digital media brand Zune
that struggled to compete with iTunes.
Microsoft will offer a free ad-supported music streaming
service, and a premium $9.99 subscription service for unlimited,
ad-free streaming.
The service includes a download-to-own music store with over
30 million songs in its global catalog, more than iTunes'
library of over 26 million songs. It also carries over 70,000
music videos, available only on the Xbox console.
It has cloud-storage features similar to iTunes and Amazon
Cloud Player and an artist-based radio function like music
streaming services Pandora and Spotify.
Xbox Music will be available in 22 countries. Microsoft
hopes to take the service to Apple iOS and Google Inc
Android devices next year.