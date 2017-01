March 30 Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday 270 million people are actively using Windows 10, eight months after the launch of the latest version of its operating system.

The number was announced by Microsoft executive Terry Myerson at the software company's annual gathering for developers in San Francisco.

Myerson said before launch he was aiming for 1 billion devices running Windows 10 within a few years.

(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bill Rigby)