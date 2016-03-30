UPDATE 2-Microsoft's Windows 10 reaches 270 million users, no mobile numbers

(Adds details on strategy for free Windows 10)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The latest version of
Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system has 270
million active users eight months after launch, the world's
largest software company said on Wednesday.
The number, announced by executive Terry Myerson at
Microsoft's annual gathering for developers in San Francisco,
represents a solid start for Windows 10 after the tepid reaction
to its predecessor, Windows 8.
Getting its Windows strategy right is a key part of
Microsoft's plans to stay relevant in a mobile-centric world
where rivals like Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google carry more clout with many
consumers and developers.
One reason for the rapid take-up is that Windows 10,
released in July, is free for individual consumers who download
it during its first year. Enterprise customers must pay for
Windows 10.
An anniversary upgrade to be released this summer will also
be free for users already running Windows 10, Myerson said on
Wednesday.
The giveaway is effectively an admission by Microsoft that
few individuals are willing to pay for software, and represents
a shift to a strategy embraced by most tech startups of
attracting as many users as possible and nailing down how to
make money later.
Microsoft laid out its business case last year: the more
consumer devices run on Windows, the more potential targets it
gains for advertising sales and for its own paid-for
applications and services.
Myerson said before launch he was aiming for 1 billion
devices running Windows 10 within a few years.
On Wednesday, he did not give a breakdown on the type of
devices Windows 10 was being used on. Microsoft still dominates
the market for personal computer software, but its share of
smartphones - where many people now do the bulk of their
computing - is tiny.
Technology research firm IDC is forecasting that smartphones
running Windows will account for only 1.6 percent of the global
market this year, compared to 83 percent running Google's
Android system and 15 percent running Apple's iOS.
Microsoft's main problem is that the range of apps that work
on Windows mobile devices lags behind those on Android and iOS,
making them less attractive to buyers. The less popular they
are, the less developers are motivated to make apps for Windows
devices, reinforcing the vicious cycle.
During the developer conference, which Microsoft calls
Build, the company also gave an update on its HoloLens
augmented-reality technology, which ships to developers on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bill Rigby)