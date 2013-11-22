版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 01:46 BJT

UPDATE 1-Microsoft to win EU okay for $7.3 bln Nokia deal - sources

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS Nov 22 Microsoft is set to secure unconditional EU regulatory approval for its proposed 5.4-billion-euro ($7.30 billion) takeover of Nokia's mobile phone business, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal, announced in September and which includes a 10-year licensing agreement of Nokia's patent portfolio, underscores Microsoft's push into the competitive consumer devices market.

It faces fierce competition from market leader Samsung Electronics and Apple.

"The (European) Commission is expected to clear the deal without conditions," one of the people said.

The EU competition watchdog has set a Dec. 4 deadline for its decision. Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment. Nokia did not immediately reply to an email for comments.

Regulators in Russia, India, Turkey and Israel have already given the green light to the deal. Nokia shareholders earlier this week also gave a thumbs-up to the sale of what was once Finland's biggest brand and worth 4 percent of the national GDP.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐