UPDATE 8-Microsoft swallows Nokia's phone business for $7.2 bln

* Nokia CEO Elop to rejoin Microsoft when deal closes
* Elop among those who could succeed Microsoft CEO Ballmer
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2014
* Nokia shares up 34 percent, Microsoft's down 5 pct
* Finnish newspaper calls Elop a Trojan horse
By Ritsuko Ando and Bill Rigby
HELSINKI/SEATTLE, Sept 3 Microsoft Corp
will buy Nokia's phone business and license its
patents for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion), a bold foray into
mobile devices that also brings potential chief executive
contender Stephen Elop back into the fold.
Two years after hitching its fate to Microsoft's Windows
Phone software, the Finnish phone maker that once dominated the
global market collapsed into the arms of the U.S. software
giant, its mobile business ravaged by nimbler rivals Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics.
Shares in Microsoft slid as much as 6 percent in the
afternoon, lopping more than $15 billion off the company's
market value, as investors protested the acquisition of an
underperforming and marginalized corporation that lost more than
$4 billion in 2012.
Retiring CEO Steve Ballmer is trying to remake Microsoft
into a gadget and services company like Apple, a move that has
not won the endorsement of all shareholders.
Nokia CEO Elop, who ran Microsoft's business software
division before jumping ship in 2010, will return to the U.S.
firm to head up its mobile devices business just as the
company's board considers a successor to Ballmer, who announced
last week he will retire within a year.
Elop, who presided over Nokia's market share collapse and a
shrivelling share price during his three years at the helm, is
being discussed as a potential replacement because he remains
respected and is considered one of the few who can fully grasp
Microsoft's sprawling empire.
But disgruntled Finnish media labelled him a Trojan horse
who handed over the keys to one of the few remaining European
technology powers. Nokia, whose market value topped $200 billion
over a decade ago, will now concentrate on its networking
equipment unit, navigation business and technology patents.
The Nokia deal thrusts Microsoft deeper into the hotly
contested mobile phone market, despite some investors urging it
to stick to its core strengths of business software and
services. Activist fund manager ValueAct Capital Management,
which has been offered a board seat, is among those concerned
with Ballmer's leadership and his attempts to plough headlong
into the lower-margin, highly competitive mobile devices arena.
"Adding to the cost structure when shareholders may be
looking for steps in the other direction is not likely to be
well received...," said Nomura analyst Rick Sherlund. "Perhaps a
decision to repurchase stock and up the dividend would be a good
idea right about now."
Others applauded Ballmer's aggressive gambit.
"Microsoft cannot walk away from smartphones, and the hope
that other vendors will support Windows Phone is fading fast. So
buying Nokia comes at the right time," said Carolina Milanesi,
an analyst at Gartner.
"In today's market it is clear that a vertical integration
is the way forward for a company to succeed. How else could
Microsoft achieve this?"
As part of Microsoft, Elop will head an expanded Devices
unit. Julie Larson-Green, who in July was promoted to head a new
Devices and Studios business in Ballmer's reorganisation, will
report to Elop when the deal is closed.
CRUNCH TIME
It is a pivotal moment for Microsoft, which still has huge
revenues from its Windows operating system, Office suite of
business software and Xbox game console, but has failed so far
to set up a profitable mobile device business.
Microsoft's own mobile gadget, the Surface tablet, has sold
tepidly since it was launched last year.
"We think we have made excellent, excellent progress with
the partnership and yet we also know we have a long way go and
felt on balance that together this is the best approach for both
companies' shareholders," Ballmer told Wall Street analysts in a
conference call to explain the deal early on Tuesday.
Microsoft said it would make more than $40 profit on each
smartphone it sells once it owns the Nokia business, as opposed
to less than $10 now, due to development and marketing costs it
pays to Nokia.
However, it said the business would not be fully profitable
until fiscal year 2016, and needs to sell more than 50 million
smartphones a year to break even. Last quarter, Nokia sold 7.4
million smartphones.
The deal leaves the Finnish company with Nokia Solutions and
Networks, which competes with the likes of Ericsson
and Huawei in telecoms equipment, as well as a
navigation business and a broad portfolio of patents.
In 2011, after writing a memo that said Nokia lacked the
in-house technology and needed to jump off a "burning platform",
Elop made the controversial decision to use Microsoft's Windows
Phone for smartphones, rather than Nokia's own software or
Google Inc's ubiquitous Android operating system.
Nokia, which had 40 percent of the handset market in 2007,
now has just 15 percent, and only 3 percent in smartphones.
Shares in Nokia surged 34 percent to close at 3.97 euros by
late Tuesday. While up from their decade-low of 1.33 euros hit
last year, they are still only a fraction of their 2000 peak of
65 euros.
After today's gains the whole company is worth about 15
billion euros, a far cry from its glory days when it reached
over 200 billion euros.
Tuesday's deal includes an agreement to license Nokia's
patent portfolio for 10 years. Without it, Nokia's devices and
services business would have been worth about 3.7 billion euros,
the companies said.
"It's very clear to me that rationally this is the right
step going forward," Elop told reporters, though he added he
also felt "a great deal of sadness" over the outcome. "I feel
sadness because inevitably we are changing Nokia and what it
stands for."
SOLD FOR "PEANUTS"
While some investors credit Elop for bringing urgency to
Nokia, which has stepped up its pace of product development in
recent months and is due to announce a "phablet" large-screen
handset this month, his legacy will be a bitter one for Finland.
The company, which began life as a paper mill and has sold an
eclectic range of products from television sets to rubber boots
in its 148-year history, was a national champion in its heyday,
accounting for 16 percent of all exports.
Hired by former chairman Jorma Ollila, Elop was Nokia's
first foreign CEO.
For many Finns, the fact that a former Microsoft executive
had come to Nokia, bet the firm's future on an alliance with
Microsoft, laid off about 40,000 worldwide and then delivered it
into the software giant's hands, was a galling snub to national
pride.
"Jorma Ollila brought a Trojan horse to Nokia," a column in
widely read tabloid Ilta-Sanoma said.
"As a Finnish person, I cannot like this deal. It ends one
chapter in this Nokia story," said Juha Varis, Danske Capital's
senior portfolio manager, whose fund owns Nokia shares. "On the
other hand, it was maybe the last opportunity to sell it."
Varis was one of many investors critical of Elop's decision
to bet Nokia's future in smartphones on Microsoft's Windows
Phone software, which was praised by tech reviewers but hasn't
found the momentum to challenge the market leaders.
"So this is the outcome: the whole business for 5 billion
euros. That's peanuts compared to its history," he said.
Alexander Stubb, Finland's Minister for European Affairs and
Foreign Trade, said on his Twitter account: "For a lot of us
Finns, including myself, Nokia phones are part of what we grew
up with. Many first reactions to the deal will be emotional."
Nokia's new interim CEO Risto Siilasmaa painted a picture of
just how grudgingly the call to sell had been arrived at,
describing how the board had met almost 50 times after the
approach by Microsoft around February.
Ballmer, at a news conference in the Finnish capital, sought
to assuage fears the deal would hit jobs in the Nordic country
and said Microsoft would build on the recent growth of Nokia's
flagship Lumia smartphones.
Nokia said it expected around 32,000 people of its roughly
90,000 staff to transfer to Microsoft, including about 4,700 who
will transfer in Finland.
FIRE SALE
Analyst Tero Kuittinen at consultancy Alekstra said the sale
price of Nokia's phone business, about a quarter of its sales
last year, represented a "fire sale level." Others were less
clear about what a shrunken Nokia was worth.
The price agreed for the devices and services business gives
it an enterprise value of about 0.33 times sales for a
loss-making business, about half what Google paid for Motorola's
handset business in 2012.
"What should be paid for a declining business, where market
share has been constantly lost and profitability has been poor?"
said Hannu Rauhala, analyst at Pohjola Bank. "It is difficult to
say if it's cheap or expensive."
Nokia remains the world's No. 2 mobile phone maker behind
Samsung, but it is not in the top five in the more lucrative and
faster-growing smartphone market.
Sales of Nokia's Lumia phones have helped the market share
of Windows Phones in the global market climb to 3.3 percent,
according to consultancy Gartner, overtaking ailing BlackBerry
Ltd for the first time this year. Still, Google's
Android and Apple's iOS make up 90 percent of the market.
Credit default swap spreads on Nokia tightened by more than
30 basis points to around 200 basis points after the news,
meaning it now costs $200,000 to insure $10 million worth of
Nokia debt, which is rated junk due to worries about its
shrinking cash position and market share.
Nokia said it expected that senior executives Jo Harlow,
Juha Putkiranta, Timo Toikkanen, and Chris Weber would transfer
to Microsoft when the deal is concluded, probably in the first
quarter of 2014.
Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Microsoft, while
JP Morgan advised Nokia, according to people close to the deal.
Law firm Simpson Thacher represented Microsoft, while Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented Nokia, they said.