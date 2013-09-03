版本:
Nokia says Microsoft approached it for talks in February

HELSINKI, Sept 3 Microsoft's Chief Executive Steve Ballmer approached Nokia for an "open dialogue" for an acquisition in February this year, said the Finnish company's interim leader Risto Siilasmaa.

Ballmer, who appeared at the same news conference, said the company would build on the recent growth of Nokia's Lumia smartphones.

