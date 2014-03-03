Google,Samsung ask China to limit Microsoft-Nokia deal-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman
* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
March 3 Google Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have asked Chinese regulators to ensure that Microsoft Corp's bid to acquire Nokia Oyj's phone business did not lead to higher licensing fees on patents that remain with the Finnish company, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The companies joined Chinese mobile phone makers Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp in voicing concerns about Microsoft gaining more power in the smartphone market, the report said, citing two government officials familiar with the matter.
The companies have asked the regulators to set conditions on the deal, the officials said. ()
China's Ministry of Commerce is conducting an anti-monopoly review and is likely to approve the deal, the officials told Bloomberg. European Union antitrust regulators approved the acquisition without conditions in December.
Samsung and Google did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Nokia declined to comment.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.