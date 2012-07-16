Microsoft revamps Office, looks to the cloud

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 16
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Microsoft Corp
unveiled a new version of its Office suite aimed at traditional
PC users as well as the fast-growing tablet market in a major
overhaul of the aging workplace software.
The revamped Office makes use of cloud computing and is
compatible with touch screens widely used in tablets. It comes
as Apple Inc and Google Inc make inroads into
the workplace, long Microsoft's stronghold. Office is
Microsoft's single-biggest profit driver.
"The Office that we'll talk about and show you today is the
first round of Office that's designed from the get-go to be a
service," Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer told
reporters. "This is the most ambitious release of Microsoft
Office that we've ever done."
Microsoft has a lot riding on the 15th version of Office.
Windows is one of the world's biggest computing platforms, and
the Office applications -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other
tools -- are used by more than 1 billion people around the
world.
Microsoft last updated Office in 2010, when it incorporated
online versions for the first time. The full version of Office
15 is expected to be available in early 2013.
Cloud computing refers to a growing trend toward providing
software, storage and other services from remote data centers
over the Web instead of relying on software or data installed on
individual PCs.
"Your modern Office thinks cloud first. That's what it means
to have Office as a service," Ballmer said, adding that a
preview version of the software is now available online.