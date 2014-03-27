版本:
Microsoft unveils Office for Apple's iPad, as expected

SEATTLE, March 27 Microsoft Corp said its Office suite of applications, including the core Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs, will be available as an iPad app available on Apple Inc's App Store from Thursday morning.

The announcement was broadly expected as the world's largest software company looks to make its most lucrative suite of applications available to more than 200 million iPad users. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)
