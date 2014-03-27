Microsoft unveils Office for Apple's iPad, as expected

BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
SEATTLE, March 27 Microsoft Corp said its Office suite of applications, including the core Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs, will be available as an iPad app available on Apple Inc's App Store from Thursday morning.
The announcement was broadly expected as the world's largest software company looks to make its most lucrative suite of applications available to more than 200 million iPad users. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.