UPDATE 1-Rivals Microsoft and Oracle team up on push into cloud

By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, June 24 Microsoft Corp
said on Monday it would support Oracle Corp
software on its cloud-based platforms, a tie-up aimed at
improving the rivals' chances against nimbler Web-based
computing companies chipping away at their traditional
businesses.
The two industry leaders have competed for decades to sell
technology to the world's largest companies. But they face
growing pressure from new rivals selling often-cheaper services
based in remote data centers, and they are rushing to adapt.
The two companies have long collaborated out of the public
eye to meet customers' needs, Microsoft Chief Executive Steve
Ballmer said on a conference call. "In the world of cloud
computing, I think behind-the-scenes collaboration is not
enough."
The tie-up does not resolve major competitive challenges the
two tech pioneers face in the cloud market, but their
cooperation was seen as a symbolically important step.
"Is it a game changer today? Not at all. It shows both
companies are serious about their cloud endeavors. The fact that
historical competitors are now friends speaks to how big the
cloud opportunity is. And it opens up potential avenues of
growth down the road," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at
investment bank FBR.
Under the agreement, customers will be able to run Oracle
software on Microsoft's Server Hyper-V and on Windows Azure
platforms, the companies said.
Microsoft will offer Oracle's Java, Database and WebLogic
Server to Windows Azure customers, while Oracle will also make
Linux available to Windows Azure customers, the companies said
in a news release.
Ironically, the pact means Microsoft is effectively
promoting Linux and Java-based software, longtime rivals to its
own Windows platform. But the software maker stands to benefit
from getting any customer to pay for its datacenter services,
regardless of the underlying software being used.
No. 3 software maker Oracle last week missed expectations
for software sales for the fourth quarter, sending its shares
plunging. Investors worried that the company may have trouble
competing with software providers like Salesforce.com and
Workday, as well as Amazon.com, which has also become a major
player in cloud computing infrastructure.
Top software maker Microsoft's large-scale cloud computing
initiative, called Azure, has failed to catch up with Amazon's
cloud offering, called AWS (Amazon Web Services), which blazed
the trail in elastic online computing services in the cloud.
The rivalry between Oracle and Microsoft dates back several
decades and has been marked by a personal rivalry between the
companies' best-known cofounders: Larry Ellison and Bill Gates.
In 1995, as the Windows franchise was taking off, Ellison
began a high-profile but unsuccessful effort to promote a less
expensive competitor to the personal computer known as the
Network Computer. Gates began aggressively attacking Oracle's
core database business in the late 1990s, infuriating Ellison as
Microsoft's less-expensive SQL Server gained market share.
In recent years, both have come under attack from a wave of
younger companies, like Workday and Salesforce, which charge a
single subscription fee for software and support, at far lower
margins than for Oracle's traditional products.
Ellison told analysts on last Thursday's quarterly
conference call that Oracle had forged alliances with Microsoft
and Salesforce.com, which uses Oracle's technology, and said he
would announce details this week.
Over the past five years, shares of Amazon.com, which rents
remote computing and storage to other companies, have surged 237
percent. Salesforce.com, founded by former Oracle executive Marc
Benioff, has risen 105 percent.
During the same half decade, Oracle's stock has risen 38
percent and Microsoft's shares are up 21 percent.