Microsoft wins $927 million Pentagon contract -statement

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Microsoft Corp has been awarded a $927 million contract to provide technical support to the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)

