Microsoft to quit mobile phone design, manufacturing -Finnish newspaper

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
HELSINKI May 25 Microsoft Corp will stop designing and manufacturing mobile phones, Finland's Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported on its website citing an unnamed source.
A spokesman for Microsoft Finland declined to comment on the report which said the company had invited its Finland-based phone developers to a meeting in Espoo on Wednesday.
The U.S. company entered the phone business in 2014 by buying Finnish firm Nokia's once-dominant handset unit for about $7.2 billion.
It failed to turn the business around and took a $7.5 billion writedown last year.
This month Microsoft announced a sale of its entry-level feature phones business for $350 million, but said it would continue to develop its Lumia smartphones. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017