Microsoft appoints new head of phone group

Dec 12 Microsoft Corp appointed a
new head for its mobile phone software group on Monday, as the
company continues to search for ways to extend its dominance in
the PC market to the fast-growing and highly-competitive
smartphone business.
Microsoft Windows Phone Division President Andy Lees, who
has led the phone group since 2009, will take a new role at the
company that involves working with the company's phone and PC
businesses, according to a letter to employees sent by by Chief
Executive Steve Ballmer on Monday.
Replacing Lees as head of the Windows Phone Division is
Terry Myerson, who had previously overseen engineering efforts
for the phone group. Myerson will now be responsible for
Windows Phone development, marketing and other business
functions, wrote Ballmer.
Microsoft's Windows operating system is the most widely
used software for the world's personal computers. But the
company has struggled to find its footing in the market for
Internet-enabled smartphones, where Google Inc's
Android and Apple Inc's iOS have become consumer
favorites.
Ballmer said that Lees, in his new role, will "work for me
on a time-critical opportunity focused on driving maximum
impact in 2012 with Windows Phone and Windows 8." He did not
elaborate on exactly what the position entailed or specify
Lees' title.