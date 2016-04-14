UPDATE 4-Microsoft sues U.S. government over data requests

(Adds background on Microsoft's cloud business, email hacking
in China)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 Microsoft Corp
has sued the U.S. government for the right to tell its customers
when a federal agency is looking at their emails, the latest in
a series of clashes over privacy between the technology industry
and Washington.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court in Seattle,
argues that the government is violating the U.S. Constitution by
preventing Microsoft from notifying thousands of customers about
government requests for their emails and other documents.
The government's actions contravene the Fourth Amendment,
which establishes the right for people and businesses to know if
the government searches or seizes their property, the suit
argues, and Microsoft's First Amendment right to free speech.
The Department of Justice is reviewing the filing,
spokeswoman Emily Pierce said.
Microsoft's suit focuses on the storage of data on remote
servers, rather than locally on people's computers, which
Microsoft says has provided a new opening for the government to
access electronic data.
Using the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), the
government is increasingly directing investigations at the
parties that store data in the so-called cloud, Microsoft says
in the lawsuit. The 30-year-old law has long drawn scrutiny from
technology companies and privacy advocates who say it was
written before the rise of the commercial Internet and is
therefore outdated.
"People do not give up their rights when they move their
private information from physical storage to the cloud,"
Microsoft says in the lawsuit. It adds that the government "has
exploited the transition to cloud computing as a means of
expanding its power to conduct secret investigations."
SURVEILLANCE BATTLE
The lawsuit represents the newest front in the battle
between technology companies and the U.S. government over how
much private businesses should assist government surveillance.
By filing the suit, Microsoft is taking a more prominent
role in that battle, dominated by Apple Inc in recent
months due to the government's efforts to get the company to
write software to unlock an iPhone used by one of the shooters
in a December massacre in San Bernardino, California.
Apple, backed by big technology companies including
Microsoft, had complained that cooperating would turn businesses
into arms of the state.
"Just as Apple was the company in the last case and we stood
with Apple, we expect other tech companies to stand with us,"
Microsoft's Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said in a phone
interview after the suit was filed.
One security expert questioned Microsoft's motivation and
timing. Its lawsuit was "one hundred percent motivated by
business interests" and timed to capitalize on new interest in
customer privacy issues spurred in part by Apple's dispute, said
D.J. Rosenthal, a former White House cyber security official in
the Obama administration.
As Microsoft's Windows and other legacy software products
are losing some traction in an increasingly mobile and
Internet-centric computing environment, the company's
cloud-based business is taking on more importance. Chief
Executive Satya Nadella's describes Microsoft's efforts as
"mobile first, cloud first."
Its customers have been asking the company about government
surveillance, Smith said, suggesting that the issue could hurt
Microsoft's ability to win or keep cloud customers.
In its complaint, Microsoft says over the past 18 months it
has received 5,624 legal orders under the ECPA, of which 2,576
prevented Microsoft from disclosing that the government is
seeking customer data through warrants, subpoenas and other
requests. Most of the ECPA requests apply to individuals, not
companies, and provide no fixed end date to the secrecy
provision, Microsoft said.
Microsoft and other companies won the right two years ago to
disclose the number of government demands for data they receive.
This case goes farther, requesting that it be allowed to notify
individual businesses and people that the government is seeking
information about them.
Increasingly, U.S. companies are under pressure to prove
they are helping protect consumer privacy. The campaign gained
momentum in the wake of revelations by former government
contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 that the government routinely
conducted extensive phone and Internet surveillance to a much
greater degree than believed.
Late last year, after Reuters reported that Microsoft had
not alerted customers, including leaders of China's Tibetan and
Uigher minorities, that their email was compromised by hackers
operating from China, Microsoft said publicly it would adopt a
policy of telling email customers when it believed their email
had been hacked by a government.
The company's lawsuit on Thursday comes a day after a U.S.
congressional panel voted unanimously to advance a package of
reforms to the ECPA.
Last-minute changes to the legislation removed an obligation
for the government to notify a targeted user whose
communications are being sought. Instead, the bill would require
disclosure of a warrant only to a service provider, which
retains the right to voluntarily notify users, unless a court
grants a gag order.
It is unclear if the bill will advance through the Senate
and become law this year.
Separately, Microsoft is fighting a U.S. government warrant
to turn over data held in a server in Ireland, which the
government argues is lawful under another part of the ECPA.
Microsoft argues the government needs to go through a procedure
outlined in a legal-assistance treaty between the U.S. and
Ireland.
Twitter Inc is fighting a separate battle in
federal court in Northern California over public disclosure of
government requests for information on users.
The case is Microsoft Corp v United States Department of
Justice et al in the United States District Court, Western
District of Washington, No. 2:16-cv-00537.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)